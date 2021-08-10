Over Drills, Kim’s Sister Condemns a “Perfidious” Seoul.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister slammed Seoul officials on Tuesday for conducting joint military exercises with the US, warning that the two allies would face increased security risks as a result.

Despite a surprising thaw on the Korean peninsula triggered by a series of personal letters between her brother and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Kim Yo Jong’s fresh words came despite a surprise thaw on the Korean peninsula.

Last month, the two sides announced that their leaders had decided to focus on repairing ties after cutting down cross-border interactions more than a year ago.

However, Kim Yo Jong, her brother’s top adviser, slammed the South for staging “dangerous” joint military drills with Washington this month, which the North has always viewed as invasion rehearsals.

In a statement posted by Pyongyang’s official KCNA news agency, she expressed her “sad regret” for the “perfidious behavior of the South Korean authorities.”

Kim’s remarks came as the US and South Korean forces began preparatory training on Tuesday in preparation for the annual summertime drill next week.

Seoul and Washington would face a “more serious security danger” as a result of the drills, she claimed, while the North would increase its defense and pre-emptive attack capabilities.

Seoul and Washington are treaty allies, with the US stationing some 28,500 troops in the South to protect it from its nuclear-armed neighbor.

They have previously reduced the size of their yearly joint military drills to make nuclear discussions with Pyongyang easier.

Moon, the dovish leader of South Korea, is credited with arranging the first-ever meeting between North Korea and a sitting US president, which took place in Singapore in June 2018.

Following the failure of a second summit between Kim and then-US President Donald Trump in Hanoi, which stalled nuclear discussions, the North largely cut off ties with Seoul.

The North had previously heightened tensions during the South’s joint military drills with the US, according to Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Sejong Institute’s Center for North Korean Studies in Seoul.

“And they’d turn to an appeasement policy whenever it was considered necessary, once the drills were over,” he claimed.

He went on to state that Kim Yo Jong had accused Washington of hypocrisy, but that she had “no right to say such because North Korea refuses to even be contacted by the US.”