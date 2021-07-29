Over Delta Fears, Cambodia Imposes Virus Curbs Along Thailand’s Border

Cambodia imposed new coronavirus restrictions for eight districts bordering Thailand on Thursday, restricting the mobility of millions of people in an effort to stop the spread of the highly dangerous Delta variety.

Thousands of Cambodian migrant laborers have returned home in recent weeks from Thailand, which is suffering a Delta-fueled Covid-19 outbreak.

This week, Cambodian health officials issued an alert, noting 39 new Delta cases, 21 of which were migrant workers returning from Thailand and the rest of which were contacts.

According to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s declaration on Wednesday, the crackdown in northwest Cambodia restricts movement to and from Thailand, as well as between the eight provinces affected.

It will be in effect until August 12 and will affect a fourth of Cambodia’s 16 million people.

While commodities will continue to be imported from Thailand, Cambodian migrant workers who wish to return will have to wait until the two-week period is ended, according to the notification.

Banteay Meanchey, which includes the important border town of Poipet, and Siem Reap, which is home to the Angkor Wat temple complex, are among the provinces.

Hun Sen said provincial governors will decide which regions will be labeled as “red zones,” which basically prohibit citizens from leaving their houses, assembling, or conducting business.

So yet, none of the eight provinces has specified which areas will be subject to the most stringent regulations.

On Thursday, authorities in the capital, Phnom Penh, announced a two-week nighttime curfew, prohibiting residents from leaving their houses between 9 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Despite having one of Southeast Asia’s worst healthcare infrastructures, Cambodia looked to have largely limited its coronavirus cases last year.

However, an epidemic discovered in February has slowly increased the caseload to almost 75,000.