Over ‘Corruption,’ the US imposes sanctions on Lebanese tycoons and lawmakers.

The US Treasury sanctioned famous Lebanese businessmen Jihad al-Arab and Dany Khoury, as well as politician Jamil Sayyed, for allegedly profiting from corruption and contributing to the country’s breakdown of the rule of law.

According to the US Treasury, the three “have each personally benefitted from Lebanon’s systemic corruption and cronyism, benefiting themselves at the expense of the Lebanese people and governmental institutions.”

“While the Lebanese people struggle to access basic public goods such as medicine, electricity, and food on a daily basis in the midst of a historic and devastating economic crisis, members of the Lebanese political class and their cronies enrich themselves and hide their wealth with impunity,” the Treasury said in a statement.

According to the Treasury, al-Arab exploited strong political ties and kickback payments to gain significant governmental contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, in which he overbilled the government and failed to settle the problem in an emergency accord to handle Beirut’s 2016 garbage crisis.

He also received two government contracts for $200 million, according to the Treasury, after brokering a political bargain in 2014 ahead of elections.

It claimed that Khoury took advantage of his contacts to Gibran Bassil, an already-sanctioned politician, to secure lucrative contracts “despite failing to substantially meet the conditions of those contracts.”

“Khoury and his companies are accused of dumping toxic trash and refuse into the Mediterranean Sea, poisoning fishermen, and fouling Lebanon’s beaches, all while failing to address the garbage situation,” the statement stated.

Meanwhile, Sayyed has been accused of evading banking restrictions in order to move $120 million overseas.

“During the 2019 protests outside his residence, when demonstrators demanded his resignation and accused him of corruption, Sayyed called on officials to shoot and kill the protesters,” according to the Treasury.

The penalties call for the confiscation of any assets the three have in the United States, including bank accounts, real estate, and other assets.

They also prohibit US citizens and businesses from transacting with the three, including financial institutions with a US presence, essentially limiting their access to global financial and trade networks.

The Treasury justified the penalties by claiming that corruption has harmed Lebanon’s rule of law and governance, which is currently immersed in a grave political and economic crisis.

Its currency has depreciated, and people are struggling to get by on a daily basis, with their savings locked up in banks and inflation skyrocketing. Even the central bank has been accused of corruption, which has exacerbated the problem.

Washington and international agencies such as the World Bank and the United Nations. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.