Over an old Holocaust skit, the director of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony was fired.

The show director for the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony has been dismissed over a decades-old comedy sketch evoking the Holocaust, according to organizers, in the latest setback for the pandemic-affected Games.

On the eve of Friday’s ceremony, Kentaro Kobayashi made the remark in a video of the 1998 skit that surfaced online.

“It was discovered that (he) used language that mocked a tragic truth of history during a previous performance,” Tokyo 2020 Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto told reporters.

She went on to say, “The organizing committee has chosen to relieve Kobayashi of his role.”

In the sketch, Kobayashi and a comedy partner impersonate two well-known children’s television stars.

As they discuss a paper-based exercise, Kobayashi mentions some paper doll cutouts, referring to them as “the ones from the time you said ‘let’s play the Holocaust,” causing the audience to giggle.

The two then make light of a television producer’s outrage about the suggestion of a Holocaust action.

Some in Japan were taken aback by the sketch.

Others questioned the reaction to a comedy that was over two decades old. “It’s predictable that they’ll face a flame of criticism,” one online viewer remarked, while others questioned the reaction to a sketch that was over two decades old.

Kobayashi issued an apology in a statement.

“A skit that I wrote featured really obscene lines on a DVD that was aired in 1998 to introduce emerging comedians,” he added.

“It was from a moment when I wasn’t getting the chuckles I wanted, and I guess I was attempting to attract attention in a shallow way.”

Kobayashi, a well-known character in Japanese theater, is the most recent member of the opening ceremony team to be booted out.

Following an outrage over past interviews in which he admitted bullying disabled schoolmates, a composer for the ceremony stepped down on Monday.

Hiroshi Sasaki, the artistic director for the opening and closing ceremonies, quit in March after recommending that a plus-size female comedian dress up as a pig.