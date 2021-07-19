Over an Instagram post about quarantine, a British commentator was deported from Australia.

Katie Hopkins, a British pundit, was deported from Australia on Monday after posting on Instagram about a plan to circumvent quarantine laws, according to the Associated Press.

Hopkins’ video has since been removed from the social media platform, but it showed the British citizen in her hotel room, saying she was going to scare workers who delivered food to her door by confronting them naked and without a mask. People under quarantine in Australia are not allowed to open their door until 30 seconds after their meals have been served, according to Australian law. They must also wear a mask while their door is open.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews remarked, “The fact that she was out there gloating about breaching quarantine was absolutely awful.” “It was a smack in the face of all those Australians who are currently under lockdown, and it is simply disgusting behavior.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Hopkins came to Australia for a reality television show and was required to stay in a 14-day hotel quarantine in Sydney before filming could begin.

Her journey to Australia last week sparked controversy as the Australian government cut the number of Australian nationals and permanent residents allowed to return home each week from 6,000 to 3,000 in an effort to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 seeping from hotel quarantine. Over 34,000 Australians who wish to return home are still detained abroad.

Sydney and Melbourne, Australia’s two largest cities, are on lockdown to contain a coronavirus outbreak caused by the highly dangerous delta form.

Hopkins would be deported, according to Andrews, after boasting on Instagram about her intention to break quarantine regulations.

Andrews stated, “It’s horrible that this individual behaved in this manner, and she will be departing.”

“As soon as we can arrange it, we will get her out of the country,” Andrews stated.

Hopkins flew out of Sydney’s airport early Monday afternoon on a commercial flight, according to a government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to make the information public.

Hopkins, who is well-known for her anti-Muslim and anti-immigration remarks, called pandemic lockdowns the “biggest scam in human history.”

Then-President Donald Trump, who frequently retweeted her before Twitter, helped her grow her social media following. This is a condensed version of the information.