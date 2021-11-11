Over a Virus Outbreak, Beijing Closes Malls and Housing Complexes.

The current epidemic of Covid has expanded to the Chinese capital’s core neighborhoods, prompting authorities to close a mall and lock down numerous residential compounds.

The coronavirus has been mostly contained in China thanks to emergency lockdowns, mass testing, and travel restrictions, but authorities are on high alert following a national rise linked to domestic travel in the previous month.

According to local media, six additional cases were discovered in Beijing’s central districts of Chaoyang and Haidian on Thursday morning, all of which were close contacts of people who had just been sick in northeastern Jilin province.

The Raffles City mall in Dongcheng, a central district of the capital, was shut down Wednesday evening after a close acquaintance of Covid-19 was discovered to have visited the mall, according to the Beijing Youth Daily.

Its entrances were sealed, and no employees or customers were allowed to leave until they were tested.

Crowds of shoppers wearing masks waited in line to be tested inside the retail center, according to videos uploaded on the social media platform Weibo.

The shopping center remained shuttered on Thursday.

The most recent surge took place in Beijing during a high-level conference of key Communist Party leaders.

More than 280 close contacts have been discovered, according to Beijing health officials, and about 12,000 people have been examined for the virus in both Chaoyang and Haidian districts.

“This cluster epidemic happened all of a sudden, and it affected a vast area. It involves a large number of individuals, and preventing and controlling it is extremely tough “Xu Hejian, a spokeswoman for the local government, admitted as much.

“Today is a critical day… the cause of the outbreak must be identified as quickly as possible.”

Early Thursday, five residential villages, a primary school, and two office compounds were placed on lockdown, with tens of thousands of residents banned from leaving and forced to undergo mass testing.

Staff in hazardous gear piled up bags of food for residents trapped inside, according to live transmissions on local media.

According to local health officials, four of the confirmed patients are members of the same home, while the other two are a Jilin resident on a business trip to Beijing and their close contact.

As most countries ease coronavirus restrictions, China maintains a strong zero-Covid policy, with its foreign borders essentially blocked since the outbreak began.

Millions have been quarantined as a result of the latest wave of diseases, and domestic travel restrictions have been increased, with many flights and trains being canceled.