Over a mask dispute, a Dairy Queen customer urinates at the counter.

Over the weekend in British Columbia, Canada, a guy was captured on tape urinating in front of Dairy Queen personnel who urged him to don a face mask.

The unidentified man was seen arguing with employees over masks inside the Dairy Queen in Port Alberni on Saturday after 9 p.m., according to video obtained by CTV News, a Canadian television news network.

Employees are seen requesting the man to wear a mask in the moments preceding up to the event, pointing out that they are not permitted to serve anyone without a face covering.

“We beg that you respect the rules,” they urge, emphasizing that everyone above the age of 12 must wear masks indoors.

The man claims that they “must observe exemptions,” yet the video does not show him explaining why he is entitled to one. People with medical issues, children under the age of 12, people who can’t remove their mask, and people who need to remove it to communicate owing to another person’s hearing impairment are all granted exceptions.

Employees continue to claim that they don’t want to argue with him and would rather serve other clients. The man then proceeds to urinate at the restaurant’s counter, to the dismay and disgust of the personnel. Then he is instructed to leave.

The man yells at the employees, “f****** psychopaths,” as he walks away.

The incident indicates that, despite the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals did not have to give up respect and decency, according to Graham Hughes, the man who recorded the video.

“We keep talking about getting back to normal,” he added, “but we never had to stop being decent to each other.” “We’ve never had to give up respect because of the level of contempt that exists. With the mask or vaccine mandates, we never had to give that up.”

Sgt. Chris Manseau of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told the news station that this is the first occurrence of “this nature” that he has witnessed. There had been no arrests, and police are requesting that anyone who has video of the incident share it with them.

“I believe people should just put on their masks and be safe and courteous,” he remarked.

