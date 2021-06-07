Over 75 million people have seen allegations against Turkish officials on YouTube, according to a mafia boss.

On YouTube, a series of videos published by a fugitive Turkish mafia boss detailing charges of unlawful Turkish government actions have received more than 75 million views.

Members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party have been named in the claims. The approximately 90-minute-long tapes include allegations of drug trafficking, murder cover-up, and other topics.

Sedat Peker, a 49-year-old convicted fugitive crime lord operating out of the United Arab Emirates, is the author of the videos. The assertions claimed in the films have yet to be proved, but they have fascinated many Turks. I