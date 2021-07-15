Over 50 people have died as a result of flooding in parts of Europe that received two months’ worth of rain in two days.

As of Thursday, parts of Western Europe had received two months’ worth of rain in two days, resulting in over 50 deaths in Germany and Belgium, according to the Associated Press.

Storms recently forced rivers and reservoirs to overflow, resulting in flash floods that destroyed homes and left hundreds of people missing. The German community of Schuld, in the state of Southwest Rhineland-Palatinate, was one of the worst-affected locations, with many people waiting for rescue on the roofs of their homes from workers on inflatable boats and helicopters. There were 19 deaths in the state.

According to Belgian media, at least 30 persons were killed in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state, while at least eight were killed in Belgium.

“I am heartbroken for those who have perished in this disaster,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to the United States. “We still don’t have a figure. But there will be a lot of them.”

“My thoughts are with the relatives of the victims of the catastrophic floods in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, as well as those who have lost their homes,” European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Heavy floods converted streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping cars away and destroying homes.

Recent storms in western Europe caused rivers and reservoirs to overflow, resulting in flash floods overnight as the saturated soil couldn’t absorb any more water.

Merkel promised to do everything possible to locate those who remain missing, adding, “‘Heavy rain and flooding’ doesn’t describe what happened.”

Several houses in Schuld fell, leaving dozens of people missing.

Roadblocks and phone and internet disruptions impeded rescue efforts across the Eifel, a volcanic region of rolling hills and small valleys. Old brick and timber houses couldn’t withstand the rapid surge of water, which carried trees and other debris as it gushed through narrow alleys, reducing several communities to rubble.

Karl-Heinz Grimm, who had traveled to Schuld to assist his parents, stated he had never seen the little Ahr River rage in such a lethal torrent before.

“Last night was insane,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.