Over 50 Hamas members have been arrested in Israel for plotting terrorist attacks.

Israel’s internal security service revealed on Monday that it has discovered a Hamas cell in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem in recent weeks and arrested more than 50 members of the militant organisation.

According to the announcement, the captured Hamas members were preparing attacks on Israelis.

“[The militants] were involved in constructing a terror infrastructure, and they were apprehended with money, weaponry, weapons, and material for making explosives,” the Shin Bet stated.

Israel, the United States, and the European Union have all designated Hamas as a terrorist organization since it controls the Gaza Strip and fiercely opposes Israel’s existence.

To combat anti-Semitism and protect the Jewish community, the United Kingdom recently attempted to ban Hamas as a whole.

Priti Patel, the United Kingdom’s home secretary, declared on Twitter that she has “taken action to proscribe Hamas in its totality.” This week, she is likely to press for the ban.

Despite increased international censure of Hamas, the militant organization continues to assault without mercy.

In a shooting in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday, a 42-year-old Palestinian man affiliated with Hamas killed one person and injured four others before being fatally shot by Israeli police.

Since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, Israel and Hamas have fought four wars, the most recent being an 11-day fight in May, according to the Associated Press.