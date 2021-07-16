Over 40 raids on journalists and human rights activists have taken place in Belarus.

On Wednesday, officials raided the residences of human rights activists and journalists in Belarus, carrying out over 40 raids. The raids came just a day after President Alexander Lukashenko promised to “deal with” non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that he said were inciting discontent.

The homes of many advocates at the Viasna human rights center, offices of other Belarusian NGOs, and residences of activists and journalists in several districts were among those targeted, according to the Associated Press.

After the Belarusian Association of Journalists’ office was raided Wednesday morning, Andrei Bastunets, the group’s chairman, told the Associated Press, “the most vast assembly line of repressions in the country’s modern history has been launched in Belarus.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

For the past quarter-century, the famous Viasna center has been monitoring human rights in Belarus. Its credentials were revoked by authorities in 2003, and its head, Ales Bialiatski, was captured in 2012 and sentenced to two years in prison.

Bialiatski’s whereabouts remained unknown in the midst of Wednesday’s searches targeting Viasna.

The Belarusian Helsinki Committee, the World Group of Belarusians, the For Freedom campaign, and the Gender Perspectives association were among the other organizations raided.

Journalists and human rights activists in Orsh, Grodno, Brest, and other cities were also raided, according to Viasna.

More than 30 raids targeting journalists and media groups were carried out last week in the capital Minsk and other locations. Seven journalists have been detained, including those who worked with the authorities-banned Nasha Niva publication. A total of 39 journalists are now incarcerated, either awaiting trial or serving prison sentences.

Belarus’ State Security Committee, or KGB, declared earlier this month that it was launching a large-scale operation to “purge radicals.”

Lukashenko pledged on Tuesday to prosecute 1,500 NGOs and journalists who he claimed were “funded from abroad.” He stated that Western-funded organizations were fomenting trouble during his visit to Moscow on Tuesday, and he blasted their alleged acts.

“We have begun to work very vigorously to deal with all those NGOs… that were effectively supporting terror rather than democracy,” Lukashenko remarked.

After Lukashenko’s disputed election to a sixth term in August 2020, Belarus was shaken by months of unrest. This is a condensed version of the information.