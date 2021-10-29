Over 4.5 million people have watched a video of a bus driver saving a suicidal mother and her child.

On the video-sharing app TikTok, a video of a bus driver in China preventing a suicidal mother from jumping off a bridge with her child has been seen over 4.5 million times as of October 28.

According to the video’s timestamp, the video was apparently shot from the vehicle’s security cameras at 5:16 p.m. local time on October 21. According to the Chinese news website Guangzhou Daily, the incident occurred in Guangzhou, in the Guangdong Province in south China.

The film begins with a mother walking alongside the Pearl River Bridge, a non-pedestrian automobile bridge, holding her little child’s hand.

As the bus’s side doors open, a second security camera captures the mother attempting to raise her child into her arms while looking down at the water running beneath the bridge.

Another video captures the bus driver, Zhang Zhide, pulling off his headset and leaping from his seat to rush up to the woman and her child.

The driver then runs out of the bus toward the mother, who is now carrying the child, according to the second camera. As she lifts one of her legs over the bridge’s railing, as if to jump into the sea below, the driver approaches her. He then drags her back to the side of the road, grabbing her from behind.

The video then shows passengers taking the youngster into the bus while the driver remains by the roadside with the woman. The woman is then carried into the bus by two men. As she reaches the vehicle’s open door, she staggers forward.

“Imagine if he didn’t stop what would have happened?” says on-screen text in the video, which was published by a TikTok user named Caroe Lynne.

Passengers eventually assisted the mother in calming down. According to the aforementioned news outlet, authorities transported woman and her son to a police station, where the boy was later picked up by a relative.

According to the publication, the motorist stated, "I'm terrified now that I think about it because the railing is so short. The implications would be unthinkable if I arrived late or if I had sufficient strength."