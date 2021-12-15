Over 300 people are trapped on the roof of a Hong Kong shopping mall after a fire.

According to local sources, hundreds of people were trapped on the top of a shopping and office complex in Hong Kong after a fire broke out about midday on Wednesday.

Aerial ladders were utilized to remove guests caught on a lower-level dining area terrace at the city’s World Trade Centre, where videos showed smoke coming from the side of the 38-story tower block and videos showed smoke rising from the side of the 38-story tower block.

As of 3:15 p.m. local time, the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong reported at least eight injuries, citing local police. They comprised seven people—one guy and six women ranging in age from 31 to 72—who had been admitted to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. According to the newspaper, another 52-year-old woman sustained a leg injury.

When the fire broke out and thick smoke filled the halls, residents ran to the ground floor or to the rooftop. Restaurants are located on floors six through thirteen, while offices are located on floors fourteen through thirty-eight, according to The Post. More than 300 people had gathered at the top of the mixed-use tower in Causeway Bay, one of Hong Kong’s largest commercial districts, to be evacuated.

The World Trade Centre in Hong Kong is filled with smoke.

