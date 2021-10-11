Over 29,000 new COVID cases have been reported in Russia, with some hospitals nearing capacity.

According to the Associated Press, Russia continues to have Europe’s highest death toll in the COVID-19 epidemic, with 29,409 new cases, low vaccination rates, and overcrowded hospitals announced on Monday by its coronavirus task group.

Low vaccination rates, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, are to blame for the high case and death statistics, which are overloading Russia’s hospitals.

“Our immunization rate is far too low, bordering on the illegal. That explains why our mortality rates are so high. We’re taking advantage of every opportunity to issue a simple message to all citizens: go ahead and get your shot “According to Peskov.

This weekend, Russia recorded 968 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by 957 on Monday. The total number of new cases in 2021 was 29,409, somewhat less than the all-time high since the epidemic began.

The authorities blamed the poor vaccination rate for the increased number of illnesses and deaths. Only 33% of Russians have received at least one dosage of the vaccine, according to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, and only approximately 29% of the country’s almost 146 million people have been fully vaccinated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

While criticizing the slow rate of vaccination, Peskov dismissed the idea of putting fines on people who do not receive the vaccine, stating that it is up to regional governments to decide whether or not to tighten coronavirus restrictions.

People who have been vaccinated, just recovered from COVID-19, or tested negative in the preceding 72 hours have been denied entry to large public events and restricted access to theaters, restaurants, and other locations in several regions.

In Moscow, St. Petersburg, and many other big cities, however, life goes on as usual, with businesses functioning as usual and mask laws being enforced only sporadically. On Monday, Moscow officials announced the expansion of free coronavirus tests at shopping malls around the city, claiming that this will help halt the spread of the virus.

Over 7.8 million confirmed cases and 217,372 deaths have been recorded by Russia’s coronavirus task group. However, figures from Russia’s state statistical service Rosstat, which tally coronavirus-related deaths retrospectively, show much higher mortality rates.

Rosstat released the most recent coronavirus mortality data on Friday, revealing that more than 254,000 people died from COVID-19. This is a condensed version of the information.