Over 2,200 people were arrested and 117 people were killed in South African riots linked to the ex-detention. president’s

According to the Associated Press, more than 2,200 people were arrested and 117 people were slain in South Africa as 25,000 military were sent to aid police quell rioting sparked by former President Jacob Zuma’s detention.

By Thursday morning, South Africa had tens of thousands of troops on the streets, with the South African National Defense Force deploying a reserve force of 12,000 troops. It was one of the greatest military deployments since white minority rule ended in 1994.

The rioting began last week, when Zuma began serving a 15-month term for contempt of court for refusing to testify at a state-backed inquiry into charges of corruption when he was president.

A convoy of more than a dozen armored personnel carriers transported soldiers into Gauteng province, South Africa’s most populated, on Thursday in a show of force. Gauteng comprises Johannesburg, the country’s largest metropolis, and Pretoria, the capital.

Buses, trucks, planes, and helicopters were also used to transport the big force deployment to trouble zones in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, where violence has erupted in largely poor neighborhoods for the past week.

The protests in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal turned into a looting spree in township areas, but it hasn’t extended to the rest of South Africa’s seven provinces, where police are on high alert.

According to Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, acting minister in the president, more than 2,200 people have been arrested for theft and damage, with 117 of them dying. According to authorities, several of those slain were trampled in wild stampedes as businesses were plundered.

Armed patrols have brought peace to Gauteng, South Africa’s most populated province, which includes Johannesburg, the country’s capital. The massive Maponya mall in Soweto, which was one of the few shopping areas not seriously damaged by the rampage but remained closed, was guarded by army forces.

In Johannesburg’s Soweto, Alexandra, and Vosloorus neighborhoods, volunteer groups cleaned up smashed glass and debris from stores that had been attacked and stolen.

“I invited several of the unemployed men in my neighbourhood to come and assist. The mayor helped us get here by providing transportation. “We got here with two buses,” George Moswetsa, a Vosloorus resident, said. This is a condensed version of the information.