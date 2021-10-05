Over 200,000 children were abused by thousands of pedophile priests in the French Catholic Church.

The findings that church employees assaulted hundreds of thousands of children over a seven-decade period have been described as “shameful” by a Catholic leader in France.

The Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (CIASE) revealed widespread sexual abuse dating back to 1950.

On Tuesday, CIASE president Jean-Marc Sauvé presented the commission’s findings, which came after a two-and-a-half-year investigation. He revealed that 216,000 people had been molested by priests and other members of the clergy.

When abuse by lay persons working for Church missions is included in, the total number of people affected could be as high as 330,000.

According to The Associated Press, the 2,500-page paper indicated that roughly 3,000 child abusers were guilty, two-thirds of them were priests, and that around 80% of the victims were male.

“The Church can and should do everything is required to restore what has been injured, and to reconstruct what has been broken,” according to Sauvé.

The report’s conclusions were regarded as “unbearable” by Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, President of the French Bishops’ Conference.

According to Le Monde, the statement read, “We have heard the victims’ voices, we have heard their numbers, and they are beyond what we could conceive.”

“It’s almost unbearable. “I convey my humiliation, anxiety, and determination to act,” he added, adding that his message to victims was to “ask your forgiveness on this day.”

