Over 200 Chinese soldiers were apprehended by Indian troops after intruding into their territory, according to reports.

Last week, border clashes between China and India deteriorated when Indian troops apprehended more than 200 Chinese PLA men who crossed over to the Indian side, according to Indian media.

According to Hindustan Times, the clash took place in the northern part of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as part of southern Tibet. Despite multiple rounds of diplomatic and military talks, the Asian powers are trapped in a standoff along the border in Ladakh.

The most recent skirmish, which lasted a few hours, was settled at the level of local commanders. According to The Hindu, “several Chinese soldiers were detained for a few hours and then released after the situation was settled at the ground level as per established protocols between the two countries.”

However, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said Friday that he was unaware of “relevant facts” on reports of troop custody.

When asked about the event, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded, “I am not aware of relevant information.” The Indian Army did not reply to the reports in any way.

When rival patrols came face to face in a contested location near Yangtse, the confrontation occurred. “Both sides conduct border patrols up to their perceptions of the border. When both sides’ patrols physically collide, the situation is handled using established protocols and methods. According to mutual agreement, physical involvement can last for a few hours before disengaging. The Indian official remarked, “This is ordinary business.”

More than 100 PLA soldiers are said to have crossed into the Indian state of Uttarakhand in August, causing damage to a footbridge.

Both sides had another round of negotiations on Sunday after a 17-month border stalemate ended in failure after the Indian Army claimed the Chinese side was not “agreeable” and “could not present any forward-looking ideas.”

China, too, stated that the discussions were a failure. “India insists on outrageous and unrealistic demands, causing problems to the negotiations,” the Chinese military’s Western Theater Command said in a statement. China has made “extraordinary measures to relieve and cool the border situation and completely proven its seriousness,” according to the statement.

Currently, both countries have sent tens of thousands of additional troops into the Himalayan highlands that separate them. According to reports, both sides have placed 50,000 to 60,000 troops at the Line of Actual Control.