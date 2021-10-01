Over 150 Chinese ships are still in the South China Sea, prompting Manila to file a protest.

After Chinese warships were seen in Philippine-claimed South China Sea waters, the Philippine foreign secretary launched additional diplomatic protests against Beijing. Almost eight months after they were originally spotted, over 150 Chinese vessels are still inside Philippine territorial seas, according to sources.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., who is on an official visit to the United States, provided instructions to the Department of Foreign Affairs to register the protests via Twitter.

Locsin said he wanted separate protests filed over China’s radio challenges against Philippine maritime patrols, the illegal restriction of Filipino fishermen from Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), and Chinese ships’ continued presence near Iroquois Reef, about 125 nautical miles off Palawan’s coast.

According to the Manila Standard, Manila claims Scarborough Shoal, a coral located 118 nautical miles west of the main Philippine island of Luzon, as part of its EEZ.

Rep. Ruffy Biazon stated the day before that 150 Chinese fishing ships had been observed in the South China Sea. Biazon claimed the vessels were engaged in “fishing operations, moving from one location to another” in the area, citing information from the NSC. Locsin, on the other hand, made no mention of the recent Chinese invasions in his tweets.

This is the latest diplomatic protest filed by the Philippines against Chinese warships in Manila’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) since March. While “larger clusters” were seen on Chinese-built artificial islands, some were also seen near Philippine-controlled islands.

China said at the time that the vessels were fishing boats seeking cover from the storm. However, Beijing has long relied on its fleet of fishing boats and coast guard to achieve its South China Sea geopolitical aspirations.

After that, the Philippines said that it would file “daily diplomatic protests” with Beijing. Provocations from the Chinese side persisted even after the warships began leaving in mid-April, with only a handful of Chinese militia vessels remaining.

Philippine aircraft were recently warned by China while patrolling the skies above the South China Sea, according to the military’s Western Command (Westcom), stationed in Palawan province. Between June 16 and 22, China allegedly launched five flares at Philippine military aircraft performing security patrols, according to the report.

Though China claims a monopoly over the South China Sea based on a nine-dash line, a demarcation that covers about 80% of the South China Sea, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague disagrees. Brief News from Washington Newsday.