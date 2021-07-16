Over 1,100 migrants died attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe in 2021, according to the United Nations.

In the first six months of 2021, at least 1,146 migrants died attempting to reach Europe by sea, according to a study released by the United Nations Migration Agency on Wednesday.

The number of migrants and refugees who died between January and June this year more than doubled when compared to the first six months of 2020, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The number of persons attempting to cross the Mediterranean into Europe has surged by 58 percent, according to the data.

According to the Associated Press, the actual number of deaths may be substantially greater than stated in the report because many shipwrecks are not reported and accidents at sea are difficult to verify.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

With 741 deaths, the Central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy was the deadliest. The Atlantic Ocean region between West Africa and Spain’s Canary Islands came next, with at least 250 people dying, according to the agency. At least 149 individuals died en route to Spain from the Western Mediterranean, and at least six people perished en route to Greece from the Eastern Mediterranean.

Human rights groups have warned that the lack of government search and rescue vessels, especially in the Central Mediterranean, will make migrant crossings more dangerous, as European governments increasingly rely on and support North African countries with fewer resources to handle search and rescue operations.

According to the IOM study, Tunisia expanded such operations by 90% in the first half of 2021, while Libyan authorities intercepted and returned almost 15,000 men, women, and children to the war-torn country, three times more than in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Italian authorities have been increasingly hostile to charity rescue ships that have toiled for years to fill the hole left by European nations, often holding the vessels for months, if not years.

Many reasons contributed to this year's greater death toll, including an increase in the number of flimsy boats attempting sea crossings and "the absence of proactive, European, state-led search and rescue activities," according to the report.