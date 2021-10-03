Outside Kabul, the Taliban hold a rally as they consolidate their power.

On Sunday, some 1,000 Taliban supporters gathered in a wide field north of Kabul for a show of strength as they consolidate their control of Afghanistan.

At Kohdaman settlement, on the steep outskirts of the capital, a crowd of only men and boys listened to speeches by top Taliban officials and commanders.

The demonstration was the first of its type in the capital since the Islamist group took control of the country during a rapid onslaught seven weeks ago.

The speakers addressed an audience seated in rows of seats under awnings, flanked by white and black Taliban banners and militants in full combat gear wielding assault rifles.

A procession of fighters carrying flags and weaponry – including rocket launchers – walked around the gathering to get things off.

Some of the mostly unarmed supporters wore red or white Taliban headbands, while others held homemade placards.

From the side of the stage, tribal elders sat cross-legged and observed.

As people began to arrive, music celebrating the Taliban’s successes rang across the site, guarded by dozens of heavily armed fighters dressed in military combat fatigues.

One song sang, “America is defeated, unattainable, impossible – but achievable!”

As they were driven down the dusty road to the location in pick-up trucks, some yelled pro-Taliban chants, while others shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) as they walked into the shaded area in front of the stage.

A big banner honoring a fallen Taliban commander and expressing the “support of the people of Kohdaman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in the action of liberating the country” was draped across the road while roughly ten armed men lined the road leading to the township.

The Taliban attacked a modest women’s rights march in eastern Kabul last Thursday, firing rounds into the air to disperse protesters.

The women protestors were then forced back by gunmen as they attempted to continue the demonstration, while a foreign journalist was shot with a rifle and prevented from filming.

AFP journalists witnessed a Taliban fighter firing a quick burst of bullets into the air with his automatic rifle.

However, since the government issued an order prohibiting demonstrations without prior authorization and threatening violators with “serious legal action,” protests have declined.

The few that have gone ahead have been criticized as carefully staged media spectacles, like as a demonstration at a Kabul university when hundreds of totally veiled women expressed their support for the new leadership.