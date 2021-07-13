Outside a subway station, a mass brawl erupts involving over 50 people.

According to local sources, dozens of individuals clashed in a major brawl outside a Moscow subway station, which was presumably initiated by a stabbing.

The brawl, which began outside the Kuzminki metro station in the Russian capital’s south-east at around 7 p.m. on Monday evening, swiftly escalated, according to Russian media agencies.

According to REN TV, the incident began on Zelenodolskaya Street after two persons were stabbed and their coworkers sought vengeance.

However, there were differing versions of the number of persons engaged, with REN TV, which broadcast footage of the scuffle, initially claiming that there were roughly 180 people participating.

State news outlets Interfax and Tass, meanwhile, estimate the number to be between 50 and 100.

According to Tass, police and National Guard officers were dispatched to break up the brawl, and a Ministry of Internal Affairs source told Interfax that about 20 “most active participants” from “Central Asian countries” had been arrested.

According to news reports, individuals participating in the brawl were from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. People from Tajikistan were also said to be participating in the brawl, according to social media sites.

These Central Asian former Soviet republics are the origins of migrants who flock to Moscow in search of improved job possibilities.

According to Interfax, a number of people were treated on the spot for injuries that included stab wounds, cuts, and bruises, with three people being sent to the hospital. There were no fatalities reported.

According to a statement from the interior ministry’s Moscow department to Interfax, police officers “took steps to prevent disturbances of public order,” and a number of civilians were taken to district police stations for questioning.

Some of those involved in the altercation went out onto the road, disrupting automobiles and pedestrians, according to a law enforcement source. The source stated, “The cause of the conflict is being established.”

The Russian interior ministry has been approached for comment by this publication.

On July 5, police in Moscow detained 19 individuals.