‘Otoniel,’ Colombia’s most sought drug lord, has been apprehended.

The authorities said Saturday that Colombia’s most sought drug trafficker, “Otoniel,” had been apprehended, marking a big success in the world’s top cocaine exporter.

Dairo Antonio Usuga, the leader of the Gulf Clan, the country’s largest narco-trafficking group, was apprehended near one of his key bases in Necocli, near the Panamanian border.

The government released photos of Otoniel, 50, who was handcuffed and surrounded by soldiers.

“This is our country’s hardest hit against drug trafficking this century,” President Ivan Duque said in a statement, adding that the arrest was “only equal to the fall of Pablo Escobar,” the infamous Colombian drug lord.

The US had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Otoniel, who is considered one of Colombia’s most dreaded individuals.

Otoniel was indicted in the United States in 2009 and is currently awaiting extradition to the country, where he would appear in federal court in the Southern District of New York.

The Colombian government accuses the group of being one of the main drivers of the worst spell of nationwide violence since the signing of a peace accord with FARC guerillas in 2016. The gang is financed mostly by drug trafficking, illicit mining, and extortion.

According to the independent think tank Indepaz, the Gulf Clan has a presence in around 300 localities across the country.

Despite Otoniel’s announcement in 2017 that he planned to work with the Colombian court system, the government responded by dispatching at least 1,000 soldiers to track him down.

Authorities have recently decimated his Clan, with Otoniel being forced to hide in the jungle and unable to use telephones, according to cops.

He succeeded his brother Juan de Dios, who was assassinated by authorities in 2012, as chief of the Gulf Clan, formerly known as the Usuga Clan.

Otoniel joined the Popular Liberation Army (EPL), a Marxist guerrilla group that demobilized in 1991, after growing up in a disadvantaged home.

He then returned to fighting after laying down his arms, joining far-right paramilitary groups.

Many of them were demobilized in 2006 at the request of former right-wing president Alvaro Uribe’s government, but Otoniel chose to stay in the struggle.

Despite a half-century of attempts to curb the drug trade, Colombia is the world’s largest provider of cocaine, with the United States as its primary market.

Criminal groups like as the Gulf Clan, dissident FARC insurgents, and others operate in distant locations where there is minimal official presence. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.