Other countries are being urged by the Vatican to assist Lebanon and maintain a “diversified Middle East.”

During a media briefing last week, Vatican Foreign Minister Paul Gallagher encouraged other countries to assist Lebanon, which is facing an unprecedented economic and financial crisis. To maintain a “diversified Middle East,” Gallagher said the country, which has the highest percentage of Christians in the area, must be kept from devolving into chaos.

The economic collapse comes on the heels of an 11-month failed attempt to establish a new government and the ongoing recovery from last summer’s Beirut port explosion, placing Lebanon’s stability under the greatest strain since the civil war ended. The conflict “risks upsetting Lebanon’s internal balance and reality, putting the Christian presence in the Middle East at jeopardy,” Gallagher added.

On Thursday, Pope Francis met with the Christian patriarchs of Lebanon in the Vatican. Gallagher said Francis summoned them because of the impact of the country’s upheaval on Lebanon’s Christian population, which is dealing with intermittent violence, power outages, gasoline shortages, and soaring prices.

Saad Hariri, the embattled Prime Minister-designate who met with Francis in April at the Vatican, said from Beirut that he hoped the meeting would be a success, calling on the Lebanese to preserve their coexistence.

“It is no surprise that the Pope maintains it in his heart through this invitation to ten spiritual leaders with the goal of guiding Lebanon through its terrible reality,” he tweeted on Thursday, echoing St. John Paul II’s sentiments that “Lebanon is more than a country, it is a message.”

Noting the risk of conflict in Lebanon, Gallgher said the country needs economic assistance as well as peacekeeping assistance, adding that Lebanon “remains the final vanguard of an Arab democracy that welcomes, recognizes, and coexists with a plurality of ethnic and religious communities that are unable to live in peace in other countries.”

“It must be assisted in maintaining this distinct character in order to secure a pluralist, tolerant, and diverse Middle East,” he said.

Francis has stated that whenever a government is constituted, he intends to visit Lebanon. Francis might travel early next year, according to Gallagher, assuming that happens soon.

According to his administration, President Michel Aoun, a Maronite Christian, saw the opening prayer meeting on closed circuit television. He said in a tweet the whole. This is a brief summary.