Osaka is the first player to compete at the US Open on Wednesday, while Tsitsipas is the last.

The defending champion Naomi Osaka will open the US Open on Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, followed by second seed Daniil Medvedev and third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in other highlight matchups.

Osaka will play 145th-ranked Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic in the second round, seeking her fifth career Grand Slam victory and third in four years at the US Open.

The 23-year-old third seed from Japan has never met her 20-year-old opponent.

Daniil Medvedev, the runner-up at the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open, will face Germany’s 57th-ranked Dominik Koepfer. In the fourth round of the 2019 US Open, Medvedev defeated Koepfer.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner, takes on Coco Gauff, a 17-year-old American, in the first-ever night session on Ashe. Gauff is 43 places ahead of Stephens in the rankings.

On Ashe, world number three Tsitsipas of Greece will face France’s Adrian Mannarino in the final match.

Tsitsipas has been chastised for taking long and untimely lavatory breaks, which enraged three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of the United Kingdom in his first-round win and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev two weeks ago in Cincinnati.

Tsitsipas and Mannarino, who is rated 44th, have split two matches this year. Tsitsipas won in Madrid but had to quit in Zhuhai after splitting sets.

In the first match on Wednesday at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Spain’s Garbine Muguruza takes on Germany’s Andrea Petkovic, with last year’s US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka of Belarus facing Italy’s Jasmine Paolini.

In the first Armstrong night match, South African Kevin Anderson takes on Argentina’s 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman.

Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev and Spaniard Pedro Martinez will open proceedings on the Grandstand, followed by Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka and Slovenian Tamara Zidansek.