Oromo Rebel Leader in Ethiopia Predicts Victory ‘Very Soon’

As diplomats try to negotiate a truce, a rebel leader fighting Ethiopia’s government says his troops are nearing the capital and planning another offensive. He predicts the war will end “very soon.”

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) commander, Jaal Marroo, warned Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that pro-government forces were defecting and that the rebels were on the verge of triumph.

In a phone interview with AFP on Sunday, Jaal, whose true name is Kumsa Diriba, said, “What I am confident (of) is that it is going to end very soon.”

“We’re getting ready to unleash another strike and launch another launch. The government is simply trying to buy time by inciting civil war in the country, thus they are appealing to the people to fight.” The OLA and its allies, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), have won multiple wins in recent weeks, capturing towns 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Addis Ababa, and have not ruled out marching on the capital.

Jaal said that his fighters were only 40 kilometers from Addis and that they had “never moved (back) an inch” from the land they held.

AFP was unable to independently verify his claim.

Much of the conflict-affected zone is cut off from the outside world, and journalists have limited access, making battlefield locations impossible to verify.

The government has dismissed reports that the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa, but has instructed the city to prepare for defense.

“While we are being tested on many fronts, our collective desire to realize the road we have begun on has strengthened us,” Abiy said on Twitter on Monday, a day after tens of thousands marched in support of the government in Addis Ababa.

The military carried out air strikes in Tigray and a “strategic” site between the Amhara and Afar regions on Monday, according to government spokeswoman Selamawit Kassa.

The insurgents claim to have taken control of crucial towns in southeastern Amhara, near the Afar border.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission raised worry on Monday about a widespread crackdown in Addis Ababa following the declaration of a statewide state of emergency on November 2.

“The Commission… has established that arrests appear to be made on the basis of race and identification,” it stated, adding that those held included mothers with children.

A number of countries have advised citizens not to visit Ethiopia, and the US embassy indicated over the weekend that non-essential personnel will be removed.

