Organisers of the Paralympic Games tighten virus rules as the number of cases rises.

As Japan confronts a record surge of infections days before the opening ceremony, Paralympic organizers announced Sunday that they were strengthening virus protocols, including increasing testing and limiting movement.

The Olympics, which ended on August 8 and were lauded by organizers as proof that their virus policies succeeded, begin on Tuesday after a year-long pandemic delay.

Since July 1, Olympic organizers have documented 547 instances linked to the Games, but with two days to the opening ceremony, there are already 131 cases among Paralympics participants.

In recent days, Japan has reported more than 25,000 daily cases across the country, despite the fact that various regions, including Tokyo, have declared a viral emergency.

Participants in the Paralympics, like their Olympic counterparts, are governed by “playbooks” that include mask-wearing, daily tests for athletes, and movement restrictions.

Toshiro Muto, CEO of Tokyo 2020, said on Sunday that “additional cautious steps are required.”

These will include demanding daily testing of Japan-based workers at the Paralympic Village, who are now tested every four days.

After 14 days of restrictions, a regulation permitting some participants to travel on public transportation and move around freely will be removed.

“We ask them to eat in facilities inside the Olympic venues or hotels where they are staying, eating alone and without talking,” Muto explained.

“In terms of places they can visit, we ask them to stick to places on their job list.”

Previously, after 14 days in the nation, some participants were allowed to use public transportation and roam around without prior authorization.

The majority of those related to the Paralympics who have tested positive so far are Games employees and contractors based in Japan, while four competitors and ten media workers have also tested positive.

Despite avoiding draconian lockdowns, Japan’s overall virus outbreak is still tiny compared to some of the worst-affected countries, with roughly 15,500 deaths.

However, the country’s vaccine roll-out was delayed at first, and officials are now racing to inoculate inhabitants, with roughly 40% of the population having been fully vaccinated.