Organisers of the Beijing Olympics said the virus is the ‘biggest challenge’ 100 days out from the start.

As China tries to stamp out an epidemic 100 days before the event, organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympics said Wednesday that protecting the Games against the coronavirus is the “greatest challenge.”

The Chinese city will host the first Summer and Winter Games in February, and the Olympic torch was greeted in a low-key ceremony last week.

However, with only a few months till the event, China is dealing with a viral outbreak that has forced millions of people to stay at home, prompted mass testing in at least 11 provinces, and halted several flights and trains.

At a news conference, Zhang Jiandong, executive vice president of the Beijing Organising Committee, stated, “The epidemic is the greatest barrier to the organization of the Winter Olympics.”

China’s rigorous controls “can decrease the risks and impact of Covid-19,” he said, adding that individuals who do not follow anti-epidemic procedures in the Games’ strict bubble will face consequences. He didn’t say what he was talking about.

Zhang told reporters that “all preparations have been completed” and that the sites have been completed.

In China, where the virus first appeared in late 2019, case counts are still low, but authorities have maintained a strict zero-Covid approach through border restrictions and local lockdowns.

In six regions, 50 new domestic cases were reported on Wednesday.

Lanzhou, a city in northern China with a population of over four million people, was placed on lockdown Tuesday, with inhabitants told not to leave their homes unless it was an emergency.

The 2022 Olympics, which will take place just six months after the Tokyo Summer Olympics were postponed due to the epidemic, will be held in a rigorous “closed loop” bubble.

Upon arrival in the Chinese capital, the projected 2,900 competitors must be properly immunized or face a 21-day quarantine.

The Games, which will take place from February 4 to 20, will employ several of the same sites as 2008, including the “Bird’s Nest” national stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies.

Only Chinese citizens will be able to purchase tickets to the event.

Hebei government officials said Wednesday that the province is developing mobile labs to handle up to 40,000 samples for daily Covid-19 tests during the Games. Hebei is Beijing’s neighbor.

The flame-lighting ceremony in Greece last week was disrupted by a tiny group of protestors denouncing China’s human rights record, casting a pall over the preparations.

Human rights activists and exiles have accused Beijing of religious repression of the Uyghur minority, as well as draconian restrictions on rights in Hong Kong and Tibet.

Beijing’s organizing committee made a statement on Tuesday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.