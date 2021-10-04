Organisers of the Beijing Olympics admit there is a lot of pressure on Covid.

As China steps up preparations with a series of test events, Beijing Winter Olympics organizers stated Monday that they are under “tremendous pressure” because to Covid-19.

With no overseas spectators allowed and a vaccine mandate for everyone entering a carefully enforced “bubble,” the Games in February could be the most limited major athletic event since the pandemic began.

Those who have not been vaccinated, including athletes, must quarantine for 21 days before entering the bubble when they arrive in Beijing.

Many of the measures will be tested in a series of local test events, international contests, and training for international athletes that will begin on Friday and extend several weeks, according to Olympic organizers.

“We expect over 2,000 international athletes, team officials, international technical officials, timing and scoring professionals, and timing and scoring professionals to come to China to compete in various competitions,” Yao Hui, venue management chief for the Beijing Winter Olympics organizing committee, said at a press conference.

“We are under a lot of pressure to prevent and control epidemics.”

To prevent Covid infections out, China has virtually locked its borders.

It permitted people from Asia, Europe, and North America to participate in the test events before they began.

The speed skating test events, for example, will feature competitors from China, South Korea, and the Netherlands, according to officials.

Skiing, snowboarding, luge, bobsleigh, and ice hockey are among the sports represented.

They will be held in three main locations: Beijing, the Yanqing area immediately outside the capital, and Zhangjiakou in Hebei province.

Test events will be held under the same conditions as the Winter Olympics, according to the organizers.

Unlike the Tokyo Olympics, the Beijing Olympics will draw crowds, however exclusively from mainland China.

However, the Winter Olympics bubble will be far tighter than it was in Tokyo.

Only fully vaccinated participants, including media and venue employees, are allowed to enter the “closed-loop management” bubble without having to wait 21 days. For the duration of the Games, they are unable to leave the bubble.

“From the moment they enter the bubble until they exit China, we will carefully follow full-course point-to-point closed loop management policies,” said Huang Chun, the organising committee’s head of disease prevention and control.

“All event participants can only move between competition locations and engage in activities relating to their work, competition, and training in the closed loop. “No other activities are permitted.”

The Winter Olympics in 2022 will take place from February 4 to February 20.

Last winter, test events in a number of sports were planned.