Opinions clash in a woman’s dilemma about buying a cheap house where a guy murdered his wife.

A woman is seeking advise on whether it is worthwhile to purchase a house that is significantly undervalued because it is the site of a man’s murder of his wife.

The prospective buyer told Mumsnet about her issue, saying that while she was uncomfortable with the notion, her husband didn’t see it as a problem.

She said she was a nearby resident, which is how she learned about the gruesome incident, which occurred just over a year ago, by posting under the hashtag 1988TBT.

“Would you live in a house where there had been a murder?” the house hunter asked in the caption. Since being posted on Tuesday, it has already received over 200 reactions.

“DP [dear partner]and I are seeking to acquire a second property to rent out,” she added. It’s cheap and without a chain… since the husband murdered his wife in one of the bedrooms 18 months ago.

“It’s put me off quite a little, but DP is still anxious to go ahead with the sale and believes that while there will be a lot of people who won’t want to rent it, it won’t deter everyone.” “Would it deter you?” Despite not specifying the location of the home, it is thought to be in the United Kingdom, and the woman claimed it was $67-80,000 (£50-60,000) under market value.

“I should emphasize that the past of the house is not being publicized,” she said, “I only know because I’m a local resident who heard about it in the press.” As I’m sure many others did… moreover current or former renters may be able to notify potential tenants if they don’t already know.

“I’m going to see it this week, and I’m hoping to hear the story.” Otherwise, I’ll have to question them. “I already know everything.” She reasoned that they could “sit on it” for six months while refurbishing, installing new kitchens, bathrooms, and carpets, and hoping that the public’s interest in the murder would wane.

Despite the fact that they got a terrific price on the house, they admitted in the comments that the house’s history would turn many people off.

“I’m afraid I wouldn’t even consider that,” Benchbenchbench wrote.

“No, not in a house where there’s been so much violence,” IslaIntheSun replied.

“It would depend who received the profits from the sale,” the FAQs said, “I’d have a difficulty with my money going to a male.” This is a condensed version of the information.