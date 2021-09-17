Opinions are divided on the ‘Amazing and Awful’ tattoo of Grandpa Simpson’s quote.

After a fan decided to get one of Abe Simpson’s extended rants tattooed, the tattoo has been regarded as both “terrible and magnificent.”

The 142-word tattoo shows a picture of the yellow figure in his war gear, with the quotation on a banner spanning beneath him.

On Monday, tattoo artist Jonarton posted the video to TikTok, where it has 1.3 million views and can be seen here. “This tattoo is simultaneously great and awful!” Jonarton, who is assumed to be from the United Kingdom, captioned it.

The quote is from season four episode 17, “Last Exit to Springfield,” which aired in 1993, and the clip plays Abe’s speech in the backdrop.

“We can’t bash skulls like we used to,” Abe continues, “but we have our ways.” One strategy is to tell them stories that don’t end well, such as the day I took the ferry to Shelbyville. I needed a new heel for my shoe, so I went to Morganville, which was the name for Shelbyville back then.

“So I wore an onion around my waist, as was the fashion at the time. Taking the ferry now costs a nickel. Nickels had pictures of bumblebees on them back then. You’d say, ‘Give me five bees for a quarter.’ So, where were we before? Yes, indeed!

“What was crucial was that I wore an onion on my belt, which was the fashion at the time. Because of the conflict, they didn’t have any white onions. It was only those large yellow ones you could get.”

The Simpsons fan appears to have stretched their leg to suit the entire sentence, with Jonarton adding, “Why won’t anyone ask me to do tattoos like this?”

He elaborated on his Instagram account, where he also published the video, stating, “I’m not even joking. Like this, I’d like to do some crazy/fun tattoo designs. Of course, the quality is better! Do you think you’d get a tattoo like this?”

@jonarton

This tattoo is both awesome and horrible! Original music – Jonarton #simpsons #simpsonstattoo #tattoo

The fan’s passion to the TV show has divided opinion, with some complimenting it. This is a condensed version of the information.