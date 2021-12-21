Only When You Sleep Does This New Omicron Symptom Appear.

A symptom experienced by patients infected with the Omicron variant in their sleep has been reported in several reports from South Africa.

Doctors in South Africa discovered that patients infected with the Omicron coronavirus type suffered night sweats while sleeping, according to Dr. Amir Khan of the National Health Service in the United Kingdom.

“Those kind of drenching night sweats where you might have to get up and change your clothes,” Dr. Khan remarked, according to The Sun, when speaking to ITV’s Lorraine.

Other clear signs of Omicron, according to the prominent British doctor, include scratchy throat, dry cough, excessive weariness, and moderate muscle aches. Lower back discomfort has also been indicated as a probable symptom of the Omicron variation, according to data from South Africa.

People infected with the Delta form, on the other hand, generally experienced a high temperature, cough, and a loss or change in their sense of smell or taste.

“This is critical, and we must stay on top of these symptoms,” Khan said, adding, “If we are to track Omicron and track it globally, we must be able to test people with these symptoms.”

Khan’s interview comes after UK health officials announced over 25,000 new cases of the Omicron type on Saturday, up from 10,000 instances reported the day before. According to Reuters, health officials have also recorded seven deaths among persons afflicted with the Omicron strain.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has held off on disclosing COVID-19 limits, but has hinted that more could be announced after the Christmas holiday.

According to statistics released by the Health Security Agency on Dec. 20, the Omicron strain is thought to account for roughly 70% of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom as of Monday. The variation is responsible for over 90% of all infections recorded in London.

So far, 85 people infected with the Omicron variety have been hospitalized to hospitals in the United Kingdom.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country has reported a total of 11,518,116 COVID-19 cases and 147,722 deaths since the outbreak began.