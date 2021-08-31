Only one passenger was on board when the rescue plane took off from Afghanistan.

The Japanese government is under fire for ordering the withdrawal of military planes from Afghanistan on Tuesday after rescuing only one of the 500 persons it had planned to evacuate.

According to a Kyodo News report, Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi made the decision to remove three Japan Air Self-Defense Force cargo planes due to the evacuation of all US soldiers from Kabul on Monday and the impossibility to guarantee safe landings.

Tokyo said evacuation arrangements are still in the works, but the remaining Japanese nationals, as well as embassy and NGO personnel, may have to leave Afghanistan using commercial airlines, according to the outlet.

Last week, Japan despatched one C-2 and two C-130 JASDF cargo planes to Kabul in the hopes of rescuing 500 individuals, including hundreds of Afghan residents working at the Japanese Embassy and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

However, after the others were unable to reach the airport, which is now under the control of Taliban security forces, a lone Japanese national was airlifted to Islamabad in neighboring Pakistan on Friday.

The rescue was difficult, according to an Asahi Shimbun story the next day, by Taliban-manned checkpoints and the deteriorating security environment surrounding the airport following a catastrophic terror attack that killed more than 180 people, including 13 members of the US military.

The JASDF evacuated 14 at-risk Afghan citizens to Pakistan on Thursday at the request of the US. The individualsâ€”former government membersâ€”weren’t included in Japan’s list of 500.

Hiromi Yasui, 57, a local business owner in Kabul who also worked as a stringer for Kyodo News, was confirmed as the Japanese national who flew out aboard a C-130.

Politicians and the media have both criticized the project.

Local and international media and lawmakers are scrutinizing and criticizing the Japanese government’s response. According to several critics, the evacuation was poorly planned and came too late.

Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan’s foreign minister, stated at a press conference on Tuesday that “providing support for Japan-related evacuation applicants remains a task of paramount priority.”

According to Kyodo News, he defended the government’s timing, citing “rapidly changing realities” on the ground in Afghanistan.

The actual number of Japanese nationals has yet to be established. This is a condensed version of the information.