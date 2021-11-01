Only four countries around the world have yet to report any COVID-19 cases.

Only four countries remain in the world that have never reported a single case of COVID-19, with the tiny Pacific island state of Tonga going into lockdown as a result of its first recorded case of the disease.

Tonga is located 2000 miles east of Brisbane, Australia, in the South Pacific.

The new coronavirus that quickly spread throughout the globe was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization more than 20 months ago, and the pathogen has infected more than 246 million people and killed nearly 5 million. Even though numerous vaccines have been developed, many of them are still only available in the world’s wealthiest countries, the disease continues to wreak havoc on people’s lives and economy around the world.

However, just a few of the 193 United Nations-recognized countries claim to have had no COVID-19 cases since the disease became well-known. Until Friday, when a visitor from New Zealand tested positive for the sickness, Tonga was one of them.

Only Tonga’s Pacific island neighbors Nauru and Tuvalu, as well as the secretive mainland Asia autocracies of North Korea and Turkmenistan, remain on the list.

Nauru

Nauru is one of the world’s smallest countries in terms of population and size, with little over 10,000 inhabitants living on an eight-square-mile island northeast of Australia. The 12-star flag of Nauru represents the country’s 12 historic tribes.

Last week, the country looked to have a close call with COVID-19 when respiratory symptoms among a ship’s crew were handled as a suspected case, but the individual finally tested negative, according to the Nauru Health Ministry. Outside travel is still severely restricted in order to avoid interaction with countries that are actively attempting to reduce infection rates at home.

But, unlike some countries who are scrambling to make up for a lack of tourism, Nauru is used to being the world’s least visited country.

North Korea is a country in North Korea.

North Korea continues to record no COVID-19 cases, despite having a population of over 25 million people and being far closer to the primary focal area of a disease first discovered in China’s central Hubei region.

