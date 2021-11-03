Only Europe is seeing an increase in COVID cases, with a 6% increase last week.

According to the World Health Organization, Europe is the only region where COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

For the seventh week in a row, COVID-19 instances have surged across Europe, according to the agency. The number of new cases of the virus has increased by 6% in Europe, whereas the number of infections in other parts of the world has decreased or stayed unchanged. Infections in the Middle East, for example, declined by 12%, while infections in Southeast Asia and Africa fell by 9%.

In the last week, there have been around 192 new cases per 100,000 individuals in Europe. With 72 new points per 100,000 people, the Americas are lagging behind.

“Unfortunately, the fourth wave is unfolding exactly as we had predicted,” Robert Koch Institute President Lothar Wieler stated, “because not enough individuals have been vaccinated and because measures… are no longer being implemented adequately.” The Robert Koch Institute is a federal body responsible for disease control in Germany.

In Germany, the Institute reported 20,398 new cases in the last 24 hours. Wieler advises wearing masks and social isolation as much as possible, according to the Associated Press.

Unfortunately, the number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 is increasing. According to the WHO, COVID deaths have increased by 8% as a result of a 50 percent increase in deaths in Southeast Asia.

Almost the last week, over 3 million cases have been reported around the world.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In recent weeks, daily case counts have risen in several countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Infections in the Czech Republic increased by 9,902 in a single day, according to the Czech Health Ministry. According to the ministry, this was a 60 percent increase over a week ago and the largest daily gain since March 23.

The country’s infection rate was 386 persons per 100,000 after seven days, nearly double what it was a week before. According to the authorities, the infection is primarily spreading among the unvaccinated.

With almost 10,400 new cases recorded on Wednesday, Poland’s Health Ministry reported the biggest daily number of new cases since April, up 20% from a week earlier. Over 120 patients with COVID-19 perished in less than 24 hours, according to the ministry.

