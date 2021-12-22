Only a few weeks remain to save the Iran nuclear deal, according to a US negotiator.

If Iran’s nuclear operations continue at their current rate, there are just “a few weeks” left to resurrect the nuclear deal, according to US negotiator Rob Malley.

In an interview with CNN, Malley warned of a “period of growing catastrophe” if diplomacy fails to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and international powers (JCPOA).

After a five-month pause, talks resumed in November to try to revive the Iran nuclear deal, which the US withdrew from under former President Donald Trump in 2018.

The indirect conversations have been halted, but Malley expressed optimism that they will restart “very soon.”

Iran insists it only wants to develop a civilian nuclear capability, but Western governments think its enriched uranium stockpile goes far beyond that and might be used to build a nuclear weapon.

Washington recently cautioned that it may be too late to save the JCPOA.

Malley, the US special envoy for Iran, said, “It truly relies on the pace of their nuclear programme.” “If they put a halt to nuclear progress, we’ll have more time.”

“If they keep going at this rate, we’ll have a few weeks left but not much longer,” he continued, “at which time the conclusion will be that there’s no deal to be resuscitate.”

“At some point in the not-too-distant future, we will have to conclude that the JCPOA is no longer valid, and we will have to negotiate a whole new deal, during which time we will experience an intensifying crisis,” he continued.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that he would not set a timeline for the talks.

“I’m not going to put a time limit on it,” Blinken said, but the remaining time to reach an agreement is “becoming very, very, very short.”

He remarked, “We continue to be very interested in seeing whether we can get the nuclear program back into the box that it was in.” “However, if we are unable to do so because Iran refuses to engage in good faith, we are actively considering alternatives and choices.” The 2015 agreement exempted Iran from sanctions in exchange for strict restrictions on its nuclear program, which was subjected to intense UN oversight.

Trump then re-imposed sanctions, prompting Tehran to begin disobeying the deal’s nuclear-activity restrictions in 2019.

Recent rounds of discussions have stalled over which sanctions Washington is willing to relax and what guarantees it is seeking.