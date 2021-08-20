Only 2K people made it out of Kabul in the last 24 hours, despite the fact that the US can airlift 9K people daily.

Although the US has the capability to airlift thousands of people per day, barely 2,000 have been evacuated in the last 24 hours, increasing fears about the safety of surviving Americans and Afghan friends in Afghanistan. Americans made up about 300 of the evacuees in the last 24 hours.

According to Axios, Gen. Hank Taylor claimed on Thursday that the US has only evacuated 7,000 people since Saturday. The figure is a far cry from the 5,000-9,000 tons of cargo that US planes can transport on a daily basis. Since the Taliban seized Kabul on Sunday, the United States has had difficulty transporting civilians to safety.

Before the majority of US troops left the country in early July, tens of thousands of Afghans assisted US troops. Many of them are still looking for a way out of Afghanistan. However, due to paper processing concerns, the evacuation has been tough. According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, processing only accelerated on Thursday.

While some U.S. passport holders face delays in processing, others seeking asylum have reportedly been turned away at checkpoints. People have been beaten up at Taliban checkpoints, according to accounts. Experts now believe that the Taliban’s cooperation will be critical to getting besieged Americans and Afghan friends out of Kabul.

Despite the large capacity of US military planes, Taylor stated that evacuations will be dependent on “who is on the airfield, ready to leave a holding area and go on the aircraft,” according to CNBC.

Taylor’s remarks come just one day after the US Embassy in Kabul cautioned that it “cannot secure safe passage” to American travelers outside the airport in the capital. To get Americans into the airport, US evacuation processors are relying on a solid deal with the extreme group.

The Taliban checkpoints encircling the Kabul airport are the most difficult obstacle for Afghan friends who have previously worked with American soldiers. According to the Associated Press, many Taliban members and fighters stationed at checkpoints are illiterate and unable to verify the documents and paperwork submitted by passengers attempting to enter the airport.

Senior US military officials are in contact with Taliban leaders, according to the Pentagon, on how to manage the militant group’s checkpoint passage protocols and curfews, which have been in place since the extremist group gained control. It’s unclear if a deal has been reached for literate Taliban fighters to be included. Brief News from Washington Newsday.