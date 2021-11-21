One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Jerusalem, according to police and medical personnel.

One person was murdered and three people were injured in a shooting in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday, according to Israeli police and medics. The perpetrator was reportedly slain.

The injured, who comprised two civilians and two police officers, were brought to the hospital, where one of them, a 30-year-old man, died as a result of his injuries, according to medical sources.

“In the Old City, a terrorist armed with a Carlo-type weapon (a submachine gun) carried out a shooting,” police said in a statement, adding that the attacker had been “neutralised,” confirming that they had been killed.

The Old City is located in the eastern section of Jerusalem, which has been occupied by Israel and is claimed by Palestinians as the capital of their future state.

In the Old City, attacks against Israeli security officers are routine.

Israeli security authorities shot and killed a young assailant who attacked and injured two police officers in the Old City on Wednesday.

A lady tried to knife officers on a street leading to the Al-Aqsa mosque in late September before being shot dead.

In the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel took east Jerusalem and eventually annexed it, a move that was largely ignored by the international community.