One of the requirements included in a Room for Rent ad is that you must be Caucasian.

An advertisement for a room for rent in Canada aroused outrage when it said that applicants “must be Caucasian.”

Kijiji, a Canadian website that is part of the eBay Classified Group, first published the ad.

The advertisement for a single room at a property in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital, listed a number of restrictions for possible tenants.

Smoking of any type was prohibited on or around the property, as was the usage of any illegal narcotics. Cats and dogs were also restricted as pets.

Applicants must also “show a current certificate of conduct with no criminal convictions and offer information for background and reference checks or equivalent,” according to the advertisement.

The most obnoxious criteria was at the bottom of the list: “Must be Caucasian.”

Dr Boluwaji Ogunyemi, an assistant dean and assistant professor of medicine at Memorial University in St John’s, was the first to notice the ad.

On August 12, Ogunyemi tweeted a link to the article, stating, “Racism remains alive and well regrettably.”

He acknowledged that he had reported the commercial in a tweet, adding that it demonstrated that there was still “more work to be done” in combating racism.

He wrote, “If you think we live in a post-racial society, please reconsider.”

Some of the first responses to Ogunyemi’s tweet were harsh, pointing out that Kijiji had promised to “try to make Kijiji a more inclusive space for Black and Indigenous people.”

“Clearly they/Kijiji are not platform monitoring as they promised,” remarked Twitter user Karen Moores.

August 11, 2021 — Boluwaji Ogunyemi MD (He / Him) (@OgunyemiMD)

The listing has subsequently been removed, according to Kijiji’s response to Ogunyemi’s tweet.

“Please note that this advertisement is in violation of our posting regulations, and as a result, it has been removed from our site,” it said. Discriminatory advertising are not permitted on Kijiji under any circumstances.

"We believe in housing equality, which all of our customers must follow."