One Of Islam’s Five Pillars Is The Hajj

Because of the pandemic, only 60,000 vaccinated Saudi residents will be able to participate in the annual hajj pilgrimage, which is one of Islam’s five pillars.

For the second year in a row, Muslims from outside Saudi Arabia have been barred from performing the hajj, which drew 2.5 million pilgrims to the country in 2019 before the virus struck.

If they have the financial resources, all Muslims are obligated to do the hajj to Mecca — from which non-Muslims are expressly prohibited – at least once in their lives.

Believers flock to the holy city for many days of rituals retracing the Prophet Mohammed’s last journey.

Here’s an overview of the ceremonies at what is normally one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Pilgrims must first enter a condition of purity known as ihram, which necessitates particular clothing and conduct.

Men, regardless of social status or nationality, wear a seamless shroud-like white clothing that emphasizes oneness.

Women must wear loose, generally white garments that expose only their faces and hands.

Pilgrims are not permitted to argue or bicker, nor are they permitted to wear perfume, clip their nails, or trim their hair or beards.

Walking seven times around the Kaaba, the massive black cubic edifice in the heart of Mecca’s Grand Mosque, is the first rite.

The Kaaba, which is made of stone and covered in cloth, stands about 15 meters (50 feet) tall.

No matter where they are in the globe, Muslims pray in front of the Kaaba. Adam is claimed to have built the structure first, while Abraham rebuilt it 4,000 years later.

The pilgrims then walk seven times around the mosque between two stone places.

They then proceed to Mina, some five kilometers (three miles) away, in preparation for the primary pilgrimage rite at Mount Arafat.

The Hajj culminates in a gathering on Mount Arafat, about 10 kilometers (six miles) from Mina, where the Prophet Mohammed is said to have delivered his last sermon.

Pilgrims gather for hours of prayers and Koran recitals atop the 70-meter-high (230-foot) hill and its surrounding plain, remaining until the dark.

They travel to Muzdalifah, halfway between Arafat and Mina, after dusk to collect several dozen pebbles for the symbolic “stoning of the devil.”

The hajj’s final significant ceremony takes place in Mina, where pilgrims throw seven stones at three massive concrete walls that symbolise Satan.

