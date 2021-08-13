One of China’s largest cargo ports was partially shut down in a COVID case.

China has shut down a crucial facility at one of its busiest cargo ports after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chinese state media.

As part of China’s “zero tolerance” attitude to COVID-19, the partial shutdown of Ningbo-Zhoushan port will cause all inbound and outgoing services at the Meishan terminal to be suspended until further notice.

According to Dawn Tiura, CEO of Sourcing Industry Group, China’s attitude will have “serious” supply chain ramifications. “China has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to COVID. “It only takes one individual testing positive to shut off [the]port,” she explained.

According to CNBC, the Zhoushan port is the world’s third busiest, and its Meishan terminal is critical for servicing goods to Europe and North America.

According to the BBC, the closing of the Meishan terminal will reduce the port’s container shipping capacity by nearly a fourth.

This is China’s second port closure this year due to the coronavirus. The first was Yantian’s closure in Shenzhen, another of China’s major ports, in June.

This unprecedented closure has the potential to wreak havoc on the global economy and supply chain. Detours are already being planned by shipping companies and exporters.

According to Reuters, China reported a drop in the number of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row on Friday.