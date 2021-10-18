One month after the Taliban banned girls from attending school, Malala sent a letter to the Taliban.

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban while she was a schoolgirl, has encouraged Afghanistan’s new leadership to allow females to return to school.

It’s been one month since the Taliban, a hardline Islamist group that seized control in August, barred girls from returning to secondary school while allowing boys to return to study.

Many people are skeptical of the Taliban’s claims that they will allow girls to return once they have assured security and enforced segregation under their interpretation of Islamic law.

“To the Taliban authorities,” Yousafzai and a group of Afghan women’s rights advocates wrote in an open letter released on Sunday, “lift the de facto ban on girls’ education and re-open girls’ secondary schools immediately.”

Yousafzai urged Muslim authorities to make it known to the Taliban that “faith does not excuse prohibiting females from attending school.”

“Afghanistan is currently the only country in the world that prohibits girls from attending school,” said the authors, who included Shaharzad Akbar, the head of the Afghan human rights commission under the previous US-backed government.

The authors urged G20 world leaders to offer immediate funds for an Afghan education strategy.

On Monday, a petition accompanying the letter had gathered almost 640,000 signatures.

In 2012, terrorists from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an offshoot of the Afghan Taliban, murdered education activist Malala Yousafzai on a school bus in her home town in the Swat valley.

She is now 24 years old and is a strong supporter for girls’ education, having invested $2 million in Afghanistan through her non-profit Malala Fund.