One in every three Australian Parliament employees has been sexually harassed.

According to a high-profile review into the institution’s “sexist culture,” sexual harassment and bullying are endemic in Australia’s parliament, affecting both legislators and workers.

A government-backed report released on Tuesday revealed one in three persons now working at parliament “had experienced some type of sexual harassment while working there,” following a seven-month probe.

Among them were 63 percent of the country’s female legislators.

“Aspiring male politicians who thought nothing of taking you up, kissing you on the lips, raising you up, stroking you, pats on the bottom, comments about appearance, you know, the typical… the culture accepted it,” one of the 1,700 people interviewed by the research stated.

The report included 28 recommendations, including a public declaration of appreciation from political leaders, gender diversity targets, and “a proactive focus on safety and welfare.”

It was started in response to considerable indignation over the alleged rape of parliamentary worker Brittany Higgins inside a minister’s office following a night out with conservative Liberal Party colleagues.

Her allegations, which are currently being investigated by the courts, sparked countrywide protests and calls for reform.

Higgins praised the study on Tuesday, thanking “the many courageous people who shared their tales that contributed to this assessment.”

“I hope that all political parties not only pledge to, but also fully execute these suggestions,” she said in a statement released through the Australian National University, where she is now a visiting fellow.

Senator Sarah Hanson-Young of the Green Party called the study a “damning exposure of politicians’ sexist culture and harassment.”

“While the figures and comments are upsetting, they are not surprise to many of the women here, and they ring true to our personal experiences,” she said.