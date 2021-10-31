One firefighter has died, and rescuers are racing to reach the remaining eight people trapped in a cave in Brazil.

One firefighter died in a cave on Sunday, while first responders scrambled to save eight others who were still trapped beneath when the cave roof collapsed while they were practicing inside.

According to the Sao Paulo fire department, the disaster occurred while a party of 26 firemen were conducting a training exercise in a cave near the city of Altinopolis.

The cave’s roof collapsed, trapping a portion of the group, according to the report.

“Eight persons are missing, one is deceased,” the department tweeted Sunday afternoon, without revealing the victim’s identify.

The victim, according to the local press, was a woman.

According to an earlier report, 15 firefighters were still buried, and three of the rescued victims had injuries and hypothermia.

According to the mayor’s office, five persons were taken to a local hospital and then discharged.

Heavy rains have impeded the efforts of police and emergency medical professionals who have joined firefighters in a frantic attempt to release those still trapped.

Access to the remote site is challenging, and the rescue has been compounded by the prospect of fresh collapses.

Joao Doria, the governor of Sao Paulo, declared on Twitter that he will provide “all the help and resources necessary for the victims’ rescue.”

Cristina Trifoni, mother of one of the instructors involved in the training, told GloboNews that the group had intended to spend the night within the cave.

“The entry to the building where they were staying fell. I’m in a desperate situation, “She spoke with family of other firemen who were waiting for updates on the rescue effort.

Altinopolis is noted for its caves, which are a popular tourist destination in the area.