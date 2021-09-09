Once the vaccine target is met, Sydney residents will be able to go to the pub.

Locked-down According to an official “roadmap to freedom” unveiled on Thursday, Sydney residents might be drinking beer in the bar as soon as next month if the double-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%.

Stay-at-home orders for fully vaccinated persons will be revoked if the interim Covid-19 vaccination target for adults is met, according to officials in the eastern state of New South Wales, which includes Sydney.

The roadmap did not specify a deadline, but current vaccination rates suggest that the 70% target might be met by October.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro promised, “A supper with loved ones or a drink with friends is just around the corner.”

After ten weeks of lockdown, the announcement gives a ray of hope to more than five million Sydney residents — as well as an incentive for vaccination skeptics to get their shots.

Students will return to school on October 25, and hair salons, gyms, eateries, and movies will reopen.

If the goal is met by October, Sydney residents would have been forced to stay at home for up to four months.

Despite the fact that New South Wales recorded 1,405 new cases on Thursday, and concerns from doctors’ groups about mounting pressure on hospitals, the limits are set to be eased.

“When you reopen, you anticipate a surge in case volume. But if it’s in the vaccinated population, our health system won’t be affected,” Gladys Berejiklian, the state premier, said.

The outbreak, which began in Sydney in mid-June, has been linked to around 39,000 cases.

Once 80 percent of people have been vaccinated, more liberties are promised, with Berejiklian claiming foreign travel might resume for the first time since Australia closed its borders in March 2020.

That occurred as Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged the “sacrifice” and “heartbreak” of tens of thousands of Australians living abroad who are unable to return home due to strict border controls.

The Australian government has also proposed the development of a vaccine passport, which will be implemented ahead of cautious plans to resume foreign travel later this year.

Domestic travel, on the other hand, may take longer, since some states continue to pursue “Covid zero” policies and are hesitant to allow free movement.

Morrison commended New South Wales’ reopening plan, stating that while there would be no national “independence day,” the country must embrace the progressive removal of limitations despite anticipated challenges.

“We must be able to progress… As a result, it’s critical to persevere and maintain your composure throughout the process.”