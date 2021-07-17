Onboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth Warcraft, 100 vaccinated Royal Navy crewmembers were infected with COVID.

Onboard the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, almost 100 fully vaccinated crewmembers have been infected with COVID-19 during a 28-week global deployment tour.

According to the BBC, the aircraft carrier is heading the Carrier Strike Group, which includes several other vessels.

The 100 instances of COVID-19 are being controlled on the ship, with the virus affecting other ships in the fleet, according to the BBC. The outbreak was also confirmed by the London Evening Standard.

The deployed crewmembers had all received two doses of the COVID vaccine, according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. According to the news agency, the Carrier Strike Group has about 3,700 people.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth has arrived in the Indian Ocean and will continue on to Japan later this year. The journey will cover 26,000 miles and will be the aircraft carrier’s first operational development since replacing the HMS Illustrious.

Masks, social isolation, and a track and trace system are among the migration measures onboard the warships, according to a Royal Navy official.

“A limited number of crew from the Carrier Strike Group have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of normal testing,” she stated. The Carrier Strike Group will continue to carry out its operational missions, and the deployment will not be affected.”

After crewmembers were suspected of being infected with the virus, the Royal Navy’s HMS Northumberland came to shore and was quarantined last year.

In May, the HMS Queen Elizabeth departed for its Carrier Strike Group, carrying eight RAF and ten USMC F35B stealth fighter jets. Six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters, and a squad of Royal Marines are accompanying it on its trip.