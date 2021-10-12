On Wednesday, Hurricane Pamela could make landfall in Mexico as a Category 3 storm.

As Hurricane Pamela strengthens along Mexico’s Pacific coast on Tuesday, forecasters predict that the storm will make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in Mazatlan on Wednesday.

“Significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides” are likely to affect rural towns that are more vulnerable to heavy rains, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s forecast. The Washington Post reported that the city of more than 500,000 people could see damaging winds, inland flooding, and a dangerous coastal storm surge.

In a Tuesday update, the National Hurricane Center wrote, “Steady to rapid strengthening is projected, and Pamela is expected to be near major hurricane status when it strikes the coast of Mexico early Wednesday.”

Pamela was traveling north at 13 mph (20 kph), with winds gusting to 80 mph (130 kph).

Pamela is predicted to weaken as it moves over Mexico, and it could strike the south-central United States as a tropical depression “late Wednesday or Thursday,” according to the hurricane center.

“A potentially significant heavy rainfall event begins today through Thursday over the Central/Southern Plains as a surge of tropical moisture from the Pacific leads to widespread storms likely to produce several inches of rain from very heavy and intense downpours,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a Tweet.

As the storm approaches the area late Wednesday, states like Texas and Oklahoma may experience flash and urban flooding warnings.