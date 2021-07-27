On vacation in Mexico, a teen was attacked and dragged underwater by a crocodile.

A teen on vacation in Mexico claims she was attacked by a 12-foot crocodile in the pool, which rushed out of the water and grabbed her, pulling her under.

Kiana Hummel, 18, was in Puerto Vallarta earlier this month with a friend, celebrating their final summer before starting college. They went for a late-night swim at the Marriott resort where they were staying, she told ABC7 News.

The crocodile emerged from the ocean just before midnight, grabbed her right leg, and dragged her below, before the girls were even in the water.

Some beachgoers heard Hummel cry and went to her aid, claiming that she continually punched the crocodile as hard as she could until it let off. She was almost out of the water when it grabbed her left leg and pulled her back, according to ABC7.

“I just remember saying, please don’t leave me,” Hummel recounted. I didn’t think I’d be able to get out the second time. That was really terrible.”

Bystanders, including Sarah Laney of St. Louis, were able to convince the crocodile to release Hummel’s leg as they dragged her back to shore.

Kiana and a spectator who observed the attack were both interviewed. Both claim that no one at the @Marriott warned them of the crocodiles in the ocean.

They claim they didn’t realize there was a small warning sign until later, although it’s mostly in Spanish and isn’t lit up at night. pic.twitter.com/I0wlypqdmC

July 27, 2021 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz)

Ariana Martinez, Hummel’s mother, was on the scene through Facetime and claimed she boarded the next trip to Mexico from their San Francisco home.

“I’m on the phone with her, and she’s saying, ‘Get me an ambulance, get me an ambulance to the hospital,’” Martinez recalled. It took them an eternity.”

Laney told ABC7 News, “It was most definitely one of the weirdest, scariest things I’ve ever encountered.” “Honestly, I’ll never forget the moment the crocodile’s head broke the surface of the water. “I’m in shock right now.”

It took 45 minutes for an ambulance to come, according to Laney, and the hospital demanded thousands of dollars from Martinez before providing one. This is a condensed version of the information.