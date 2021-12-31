On Tuesday, a South African report on Zuma-era graft will be released.

South African investigators will deliver their first findings in a long-awaited investigation into state corruption under former President Jacob Zuma next week, according to the government.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa “will formally receive the first part of the findings of the judicial inquiry into charges of state capture, corruption, and fraud,” according to Mondli Gungubele, a minister in the presidency.

He indicated the report would be released to the public either that day or later that week.

In February, the final two installments will be delivered.

Zuma, 79, is accused of allowing state funds to be stolen throughout his nine years in power.

He was driven out of office by the ruling African National Congress in February 2018. (ANC).

Before he resigned, he responded to rising criticism by appointing Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to lead an investigation committee.

In August of 2018, the panel began hearing testimony.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court in July 2021 after refusing to testify before the commission’s investigators.

His incarceration provoked violent demonstrations and looting in his home region of KwaZulu-Natal, which expanded to Johannesburg’s financial centre in July, killing over 350 people.

He was granted medical release in September, but a court has ordered that he return to prison. He has filed an appeal against the order.

Zuma faces 16 counts of fraud, bribery, and racketeering in a separate case involving a 1999 purchase of military equipment from five European arms companies while he was deputy president.

Ramaphosa promised to “continue on the important progress that has been made in ending state capture and fighting corruption” in his New Year’s broadcast to the nation on Friday.

“We will continue to fight corruption and successfully prosecute those who commit wrongdoing,” he said.

Ramaphosa has until the end of June to inform parliament of his plans for the Zondo Commission’s report, which has no prosecutorial authority.