On trade, the US will have “frank conversations” with China.

The US will have “frank meetings” with China on trade in the coming days, according to the Biden administration, which believes the Asian powerhouse has not lived up to its pledges under a January 2020 pact.

“China made commitments intended to benefit certain American industries, including agriculture, that we must enforce,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will say in a speech Monday to US think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

According to excerpts from her speech, which she is due to deliver at 10:00 am (1400 GMT), Tai will also announce the launch of “a targeted tariff exclusion process” for exemptions from customs tariffs imposed on $370 billion worth of Chinese goods a year by the previous Trump administration.

The punitive tariffs, imposed in retaliation for Chinese trade practices deemed “unfair”, are criticized by many companies.

Some of the most powerful US business groups asked the Biden administration to cut these surcharges in early August, claiming that the tariffs were causing “increased costs” for US sectors because they were paid by imports.

The tariffs “will remain in place” for the duration of the exemption procedure, according to a senior US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden had ordered Tai to review the US economic strategy toward China, as well as the tariffs imposed by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

“We continue to have major concerns about China’s state-centered and non-market trade practices,” Tai will say, adding that these concerns were not addressed in the “Phase One” agreement agreed in 2019 to end a trade war between the two economic superpowers.

“We will raise these broader policy issues with Beijing as we attempt to implement the conditions of Phase One.”

Through 2021, per the terms of the agreement inked by Trump and Tai’s counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing will increase its purchases of US exports, including energy, agricultural, and manufactured goods, by $200 billion.

According to trade specialists, this is unlikely to happen.

The Biden administration official did not say how much of a shortage there is, but he did say that Washington is dissatisfied.

“Some pledges have not been honored, and we believe the overall benefits of the agreement have been mixed,” the person added, emphasizing that the US goal is “not to increase trade tensions.”

Tai’s speech will highlight the Biden administration’s strategy of teaming up with allied democracies in its competition with China.

With his trade battle, Trump, who has shunned conventional US allies, has prompted global market fear.

He did, however, make it. Washington Newsday Brief News.