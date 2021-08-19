On their way to Britain, evacuees from Kabul land in the United Arab Emirates.

The evacuation of British citizens and protected individuals was further up on Thursday, with flights landing in Dubai before continuing on to the UK.

A Royal Air Force transport jet transporting Afghan evacuees took off from Dubai’s Al-Maktoum airport around 1040 GMT, with another batch of UK-bound passengers due in from Kabul shortly after, according to an AFP correspondent.

Hundreds of people queued at one of the airport’s departure gates, many with enormous rucksacks, to catch what they hoped would be a flight to safety.

Three children dressed in traditional Afghan garb ran in circles around a black-clad mother.

Staff from the British embassy and airport officials dressed in bright yellow vests were at the gate, providing instructions to the crowd.

Thousands of Afghans crammed between Taliban checkpoints and a steel ring surrounding the country’s major airport in Kabul, desperate to board any flight out following the Taliban’s return.

People have been desperate to board any departing flight, even climbing on a US military plane as it rolled down the runway for take-off, according to distressing photos and videos.

“We haven’t sent out a single empty plane,” British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Sky News, adding that any seats that were left over were given to NATO partners.

Britain will summon 2,000 Britons and Afghan employees to leave Afghanistan in the coming days, according to Wallace.

However, the government has been questioned about where the evacuees will be taken once they arrive in the United Kingdom.

The evacuations will continue as long as the US conducts its own evacuation operations at Kabul airport, according to London.

According to Wallace, the government resettlement program has brought 306 British people and 2,000 Afghans to the UK.

In its first year, the British government hopes to resettle 5,000 Afghan nationals who are at risk owing to the current crisis, according to a statement released by the British government on Wednesday.

The United Arab Emirates has become a hub for Afghan evacuations, with French authorities using Abu Dhabi as a transit point to return their people to France.